Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
18,year-old shot during argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A male was shot during an argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park on...
18,year-old shot during argument between two groups of people at PBS Pinchback Park
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says