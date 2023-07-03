Getting Answers
Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice(Source: Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders announced the new Supreme Court Justice for the state of Arkansas.

According to a news release, Sanders announced on July 3 that Cody Hiland will serve as the newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice. Hiland is filling the open seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court due to the passing of Justice Robin F. Wynne in late June.

Hiland was sworn in by Justice Rhonda Wood at a private ceremony following the governor’s announcement.

“Justice Wynne’s passing was a loss for his family, the courts, and a loss for the state that elected him to positions of public trust on multiple occasions. And while we acknowledge the loss, we at the same time acknowledge that we have to engage in the sobering and serious responsibility of fulfilling the legal obligations necessary to move forward with the Court’s business,” said Justice Hiland. “I want to thank Governor Sanders for the faith she has placed in me to serve as an associate justice for the Supreme Court. I have been given a tremendous privilege to serve the people of this state, and I am both humbled by that opportunity and sobered by the opportunity in front of me.”

Justice Hiland will hold the seat until 2025.

