Are we paying more for fireworks this year?

We asked some people on the street what they think
(ABC7)
By Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Could you be paying more for your fireworks this year?

We checked in with the ArkLaTex to see if they are feeling the crunch of fireworks inflation. From food to gas, the onslaught of inflation has affected everything. So we asked the question if people think they are paying more for their fireworks this year.

“You used to get a pack for like a dollar,” Timothy Mckeever said. “Now you seeing $3 just to get a pack, ya know. It definitely went up, inflation, you can definitely tell.”

Danny Collier said, “A little bit, not a whole lot, though we spend this same each year.”

And Carlissa Mitchell said she “thinks fireworks have gone up just a little.”

Coming up at 6, we’ll talk to one of the owners of Holiday Fireworks on North Market who is doing her part to keep costs down for her patrons this Fourth of July.

Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler explains how fireworks work.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

