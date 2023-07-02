Young man car jacks victim in Marshall Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers are looking for a young man that used a handgun to commit a carjacking on Marshall Street.

On July 2, at 12 a.m. midnight, the Shreveport Police Department received a report of a carjacking on Marshall Street. When officers arrived, they learned a younger man, approximately 18-years-old, wearing a red t-shirt and khaki pants, approached a victim on Marshall Street and drew a handgun.

According to SPD, the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and said, " This is the Kia boyz, this is a handgun,” then stole the man’s vehicle and drove off with it.

SPD is currently investigating this carjacking. If you know anything to help solve this case, please call SPD at 318-673-7300 and push 3 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

