Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Young man car jacks victim in Marshall Street

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers are looking for a young man that used a handgun to commit a carjacking on Marshall Street.

On July 2, at 12 a.m. midnight, the Shreveport Police Department received a report of a carjacking on Marshall Street. When officers arrived, they learned a younger man, approximately 18-years-old, wearing a red t-shirt and khaki pants, approached a victim on Marshall Street and drew a handgun.

According to SPD, the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and said, " This is the Kia boyz, this is a handgun,” then stole the man’s vehicle and drove off with it.

SPD is currently investigating this carjacking. If you know anything to help solve this case, please call SPD at 318-673-7300 and push 3 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position
1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK.
SPD investigating fatal shooting; victim’s name released

Latest News

Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Vehicle crash claims man's life