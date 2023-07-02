Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water

Officials in Livingston Parish said they responded to the scene of a car that crashed into the water late Saturday evening, July 1.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have identified a woman killed after her car crashed into the Amite River on the evening of Saturday, July 1.

Trooper said Sara Marshall, 37, of Prairieville, was killed in the crash on LA 22 near Petite Drive in Livingston Parish around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Marshall was headed east on LA 22 when she ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and entered the Amite River, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers added her vehicle became fully submerged in the water.

Troopers said Marshall was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

According to officials, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office dive team was notified. They added the recovery was made around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man car jacks victim on Marshall Street
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Latest News

Fire damages manufactured house
On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza