Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have identified a woman killed after her car crashed into the Amite River on the evening of Saturday, July 1.

Trooper said Sara Marshall, 37, of Prairieville, was killed in the crash on LA 22 near Petite Drive in Livingston Parish around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Marshall was headed east on LA 22 when she ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and entered the Amite River, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers added her vehicle became fully submerged in the water.

Troopers said Marshall was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

According to officials, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office dive team was notified. They added the recovery was made around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

