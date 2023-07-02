Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Shreveport Fire Department
Shreveport Fire Department(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving a report, firefighters report heavy smoke was seen coming from the fifth floor of a hotel.

On July 1, at 8:22 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department received a report on a hotel fire in the 5500 block of Financial Plaza. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes. When they got there they discovered heavy smoke coming from the fifth floor of the commercial building.

It took the efforts of 31 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The hotel franchise at the property is currently not operational and is vacant. However, broken windows and doors were discovered in multiple locations, making the building insecure.

The full extent of the damage remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position
1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK.
SPD investigating fatal shooting; victim’s name released

Latest News

Young man car jacks victim in Marshall Street
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Vehicle crash claims man's life