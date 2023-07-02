Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving a report, firefighters report heavy smoke was seen coming from the fifth floor of a hotel.

On July 1, at 8:22 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department received a report on a hotel fire in the 5500 block of Financial Plaza. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes. When they got there they discovered heavy smoke coming from the fifth floor of the commercial building.

It took the efforts of 31 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The hotel franchise at the property is currently not operational and is vacant. However, broken windows and doors were discovered in multiple locations, making the building insecure.

The full extent of the damage remains under investigation.

