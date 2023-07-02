Hot finish to the weekend; daily rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We begin the new pattern today where we will have daily rain chances. It will still be hot with highs in the mid and upper-90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex until 8 PM. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine and at this time we are seeing the highest shower and storm chance along I-30 as we head through the afternoon hours. Highs are still likely to rise into the mid-90s, feels like temperatures will get above 100 but not quite to advisory level for some locations. Tomorrow night will see lows drop to the upper-70s and low-80s again.

This coming week, steadily, we will see the temperature drop closer to average. Possibly below average on a day or two. We will see daily, but low-end, rain chances this week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.