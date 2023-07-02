Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Hot finish to the weekend; daily rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We begin the new pattern today where we will have daily rain chances. It will still be hot with highs in the mid and upper-90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex until 8 PM. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine and at this time we are seeing the highest shower and storm chance along I-30 as we head through the afternoon hours. Highs are still likely to rise into the mid-90s, feels like temperatures will get above 100 but not quite to advisory level for some locations. Tomorrow night will see lows drop to the upper-70s and low-80s again.

This coming week, steadily, we will see the temperature drop closer to average. Possibly below average on a day or two. We will see daily, but low-end, rain chances this week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position
1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK.
SPD investigating fatal shooting; victim’s name released

Latest News

Another hot Sunday
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Staying hot but slightly improved
Hot again tomorrow; change in the pattern ahead
Staying hot but slightly improved
Austin's Saturday Evening Weather Update
Hot rest of your Saturday
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update