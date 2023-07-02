Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Fire damages manufactured house

No injuries were reported
(KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a manufactured house in west Shreveport early Sunday afternoon.

The fire in the one-story structure in the 7000 block of Woolworth Road was reported at 12:28 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

“What started as an offensive fire suppression effort from the interior of the house quickly changed to defensive when firefighters were evacuated due to a partial roof collapse,” Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Jeffrey Witte said. “Water supply issues also complicated matters for firefighters.”

The first firefighting unit arrived on the scene between Buncombe Road and Patrick Lane within four minutes of when the fire was reported. Smoke was seen coming from the attic and windows.

One occupant was on the premises at the time of the fire but was not reported to be injured. Additionally, no fire personnel were injured.

It took 24 firefighters operating nine units to bring the fire under control at 12:54 p.m.

“The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain under investigation,” Witte said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man car jacks victim on Marshall Street
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water
On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza