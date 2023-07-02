Fire damages manufactured house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a manufactured house in west Shreveport early Sunday afternoon.

The fire in the one-story structure in the 7000 block of Woolworth Road was reported at 12:28 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

“What started as an offensive fire suppression effort from the interior of the house quickly changed to defensive when firefighters were evacuated due to a partial roof collapse,” Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Jeffrey Witte said. “Water supply issues also complicated matters for firefighters.”

The first firefighting unit arrived on the scene between Buncombe Road and Patrick Lane within four minutes of when the fire was reported. Smoke was seen coming from the attic and windows.

One occupant was on the premises at the time of the fire but was not reported to be injured. Additionally, no fire personnel were injured.

It took 24 firefighters operating nine units to bring the fire under control at 12:54 p.m.

“The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain under investigation,” Witte said.

