Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Essence Festival visitors battle near 100-degree temperatures

Thousands are in New Orleans for the Essence Festival weekend.
Thousands are in New Orleans for the Essence Festival weekend.(WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Day three of the Essence Festival in New Orleans, and the heat is on. With temperatures reaching 97 degrees in parts of the city Saturday, thousands were looking to cool down but keep the fun alive.

Visitors from across the country, such as Jerry Law from Oakland, California, say they see things they never have before.

“It was so hot out here that the devil passed me a towel,” said Law. “I’m talking about lace fronts was lifting, I’m talking about eyelashes was all up and down Bourbon Street. There were wigs on Bourbon Street.”

Njoki Maina, from Los Angeles, admitted to struggling in the triple-digit ‘feels like’ temperatures.

“LA is nothing like this. I’m not used to this humidity,” said Maina. “Just standing here for 5 minutes waiting for our Uber, and I’m already breaking a sweat.”

Not even Texas natives can fight the urge to fan themselves. Taelor Daniels and Daisy Curtis say they are braving the heat to try all the recommendations they can while in town for the festival.

”The humidity has been worse here. I’ve been sweating since I got here,” said Daniels.

Just a few feet away from the sidewalk was a saving grace.

With many of the festival’s activities inside the Morial Convention Center, there’s still a chance to break a sweat.

“People are really glad that the A.C. is on in the building. People are able to shop comfortably,” said Filepe Branford, a vendor from Buffalo, New York. “I’ve been to Florida, California, Texas. None of it is like New Orleans heat.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza

Latest News

Fire damages manufactured house
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water
On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Marshall Street
Young man carjacks victim on Marshall Street
Shreveport Fire Department
Hotel catches fire at Financial Plaza