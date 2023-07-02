East Texans turn to solar power to overcome power outages

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans experienced the cost of losing food in their freezers and refrigerators during they recent power outage and heat wave.

Now East Texans are looking to another power source in case it happens again. Solar.

The power outage and heat wave in June had East Texans rushing to places like ‘Ace Hardware’ for generators and anything they could use to save food.

“It was rough it was terrible to see people struggling and we ran out of generators and we were trying to get more. Gas cans and ice chests.

People learned a lot about what they need to do try to prepare ourselves for this to happen again,” said Ace worker Marlena Sabella.

Fearing that the Summer heat could create more problems for the grid, such as brown outs or power outages, a lot of people are looking for an alternative. and that alternative could be solar power.

A variety of solar power kits, ranging from 5-hundred dollars to several thousand, can run refrigerators and freezers.

Wood county couple Jerrie and Dwight Holcum saved thousands of dollars in food by running their freezers on a 5-hundred dollar solar unit.

“We waited most of the first day then we got our extension cords hooking them up, and we run a beef business and had several freezers. It was a life-saver,” Dwight says.

“We had our freezers full. It would truly have been thousands of dollars of meat. Wow with these solar powered generators, I just can’t speak highly enough,” says Jerrie.

They prefer it over a generator for several reasons.

“The older I get, I just don’t have the physical strength to be able to safely do that,” says Jerrie.

“We ran several dollars worth of gasoline through it, and this solar one cost us nothing,” says Dwight.

Stores like ‘Ace’ have fielded questions by numerous customers on buying units that can power appliances and even larger units that can run air-conditioning units.

But more wattage would mean a larger more expensive unit.

Most know this will not be the last time the power will be out.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s when the power goes out again and you have to be prepared,” Dwight says.

The Holcum’s say they purchased their solar kit online, and recommend that people interested do a thorough search on what units or kits would be best for their needs.

