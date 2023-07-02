Daily rain chances this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It’s been another hot one in the ArkLaTex and that has not been a surprise. We have also seen a couple of showers and thunderstorms move through portions of the region. One of those storms was warned as severe as it moved through portions of Bowie and Hempstead Counties. That, however, has not been the usual case for the showers and storms this afternoon. Highs reached into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures rising into the triple digits in some locations. A Heat Advisory is in place until 8 PM. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid and upper-70s across the region with some cloud cover holding on overnight.

We will see a few showers and storms to start off your workweek, this does not mean everyone will see rain. A large portion of the ArkLaTex will see very little to no rain, in fact. Temperatures this week are going to be a little better, more tolerable. Highs are likely to rise into the low and mid-90s tomorrow with heat index values likely just reaching the triple-digit mark. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are likely to pop up throughout the day. The likelihood of strong to severe storms is very low. This is the type of rain situation we will see throughout the rest of the week.

Independence Day is looking a little drier compared to Monday or Wednesday. Temperatures are still likely to get pretty hot and it will be humid that day and throughout the entire week. Be prepared to possibly move plans indoors on Tuesday for some brief periods of time, I believe canceling plans for Tuesday would be overboard for the rain chances we are going to see. The rest of the week will see these off and on rain and storm chances with highs in the low to mid-90s.

