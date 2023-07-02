Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Baltimore police confirm officers are on the scene of a mass shooting

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.

A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK.
SPD investigating fatal shooting; victim’s name released
3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49

Latest News

Weary air travelers recall experiences with flight delays, cancellations
Florida communities protest over new immigration laws
North Carolina law that bars most abortions after 12 weeks takes effect
Lynn Kelly, 64, needed stitches after she was bitten by a bear in her backyard while defending...
Woman bitten after punching bear that chased her dog