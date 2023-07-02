Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Astros skipping scheduled start for Framber Valdez because of sprained ankle

Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness.

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA) sprained his ankle on June 20 in a game against the New York Mets, even though he made his next scheduled start in St. Louis.

“In New York, he sprained his ankle pretty badly. We didn’t know if he was going to start his next start,” Baker said. “Then, against St. Louis, it affected his delivery. So we decided to skip him this time and hopefully he’ll pitch again before the (All-Star) break.”

Baker didn't say who would pitch in place of Valdez in the third game of the Astros' four-game series against the Rangers.

Valdez allowed eight hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals last Tuesday. The lefty had struck out nine over eight innings in a 4-2 win over the Mets a week earlier.

“Then it got worse. He was trying to get it loose up and down the stairs and it, as you saw, it affected his delivery against the Cardinals,” Baker said. "He was getting balls up, balls that were supposed to be sinking. It’s just something we have to deal with.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
Brandy Clark and Panda
Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash
Staying hot but slightly improved
Hot again tomorrow; change in the pattern ahead
Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position

Latest News

Houston Astros
Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Sunday
Houston Dynamo
Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo
FC Dallas
Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0
Texas Rangers
Eovaldi becomes the AL’s 2nd 10-game winner as the West-leading Rangers beat Houston 5-2