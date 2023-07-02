Getting Answers
APSO recovers body from Red River in Marksville

Body recovered from Red River in Marskville.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, July 1, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Red River near the Fifth Ward community in Marksville.

According to APSO, at around 2 p.m., the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received reports of a possible drowning victim in the Red River near Fifth Ward. APSO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries used boats and searched for the victim, reported to be a Hispanic male.

At around 4:50 p.m., the victim’s body was found and recovered.

APSO detectives and the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office are jointly investigating the death and are working on identifying the victim.

