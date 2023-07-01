Panda reconnected with owner after disappearing at scene of car crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman, who was in a car crash, has finally been reunited with her lost dog after several days of searching.

Panda, the dog, and his owners were involved in a wreck in Bossier City last week, resulting in David Popeel, one of the owners, dying.

The other survived but with major injuries.

“I have a fractured spine, and I have nine broken bones in my foot. So [Panda] took off, [and] he’s just been roaming the streets,” Brandy Clark explained. “He’s got good survival skills, but I’ve been scared to death worried about him.”

Panda vanished at the crash scene, but he was finally found and returned to his family Thursday, July 1.

Brandy Clark and Panda (KSLA)

“I cried for 30 minutes. He came home, and he jumped up on my lap and loved on me,” Clark said.

Although she’s still heartbroken from the loss of her fiancé, Clark is still happy to have a piece of him still here.

“Losing my fiancé was the hardest thing, but that’s our baby. And to see [people] really come together and work from daylight to dark to bring him home, has been wonderful.”

The Bossier City Animal Hospital is accepting donations to assist with Panda’s medical costs.

