Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a man lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Desoto Parish.

On June 30, just after 9:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-49 just north of LA Highway 509 in Desoto Parish.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that Michael Sandifer, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on I-49. For unknown reasons, the Altima exited the left side of the roadway and went across the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar head-on.

As a result, Sandifer, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

