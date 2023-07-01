Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man dies from fatal single-vehicle crash on I-49

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a man lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Desoto Parish.

On June 30, just after 9:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-49 just north of LA Highway 509 in Desoto Parish.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that Michael Sandifer, 33, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on I-49. For unknown reasons, the Altima exited the left side of the roadway and went across the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar head-on.

As a result, Sandifer, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position
1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK.
SPD investigating fatal shooting; victim’s name released
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Tyshawn Brumfield
Toddler nearly beaten to death last year now paralyzed, blind, has major brain damage

Latest News

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54
Adoption fees waived
Help a Bossier City animal shelter give a pet its furever home; adoptions fees waived
"United We Give" Blood Drive
LifeShare holds annual ‘United We Give’ blood drive
Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday, June 30, 2023 that he'll retire at the end of his term...
Caddo sheriff announces he’s retiring in 2024 after 20+ years in position