Hot again tomorrow; change in the pattern ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are tracking another hot day tomorrow but some slight relief is on the way. Another Heat Advisory will go in place tomorrow starting at 10 AM. The current Advisory will expire tonight at 8:00. Highs today rose into the mid and upper-90s with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees. Thankfully it has been better today. Tonight, there is a slight chance for a heat-driven, isolated, shower, but it’s a very low chance don’t cancel your plans. Low temperatures will only drop to the low-80s and upper-70s.

Tomorrow begins the new pattern where we will have daily rain chances. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine and at this time we are seeing the highest shower and storm chance along I-30 as we head through the afternoon hours. Highs are still likely to rise into the mid-90s, feels like temperatures will get above 100 but not quite to advisory level for some locations. Tomorrow night will see lows drop to the upper-70s and low-80s again.

This coming week, steadily, we will see the temperature drop closer to average. Possibly below average on a day or two. We will see daily, but low-end, rain chances this week.

