East Texas zoos working to keep animals cool in summer heat

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Keeping cool in the hot Texas summer is not just a people problem. Area zoos are also taking special precautions for the animals.

Gordon Henley is the zoo director for the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin. He said their zoo has no animals from cold countries. Most of their animals are from tropical places and are used to some form of heat.

“They are pretty well acclimated to the heat, but in some cases when we get into this upper 90s and 100s, it’s even hotter here than it is in the tropics,” Henley said.

Henley said they give their animals shaded areas and shelters to allow them to get away from the sun, turn on water sprinklers to try and cool the air in exhibits, and even give them frozen treats.

“We put food items in the buckets and freeze water with the food in it and then thaw it enough to get it out of the bucket, and they can play with it in the pools, and sometimes we just give them ice cubes to mess with,” Henley said.

The zookeepers at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler are making sure their animals are staying cool and safe as well. Some even have their own unique ways of keeping cool.

“Bears keep cool by sticking one leg up to kind of let the air move through on their underbellies when they are laying down like that,” a zookeeper said.

They said enclosures such as the eagle habitat are shaded by vegetation on top to keep the sun off of them, and features that offer shade are put in as well.

“There is a waterfall that comes down, and normally this pond is full of water. Often times when you walk by during the day, especially when it gets even hotter in the day, you can see both of them taking baths in the pond,” the zookeeper said.

