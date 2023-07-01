East Texans celebrate independence weekend with family, food, fun

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - On this Fourth of July weekend, there are many celebrations going on, and many East Texans are also celebrating their family and community.

At Lake Gladewater, it’s not so much about fireworks and hot dogs as it is about family time.

“Just to come back and visit with family because we hadn’t been around in a while,” said Aaron Lopez and Jennifer Romo, who are in Gladewater visiting famliy. “Probably since Christmas. I’d rather visit with family than anything else.”

“Yes, just having my kids in and getting together with them and enjoying,” agreed Valerie Lopez.

The George family thought there was no better way to celebrate freedom than to have a family reunion. Some of them have not seen each other in 40 years.

“We made the trip all the way from Louisiana to Gladewater to get the family together, and we’ll all have a good time today,” said Roger Davis from Shreveport. “We just decided to have one to pull all the young families in and have a great family get-together.”

In East Mountain, people were holding an old-fashioned community gathering to meet and greet each other, have good food, see a car show, hold a parade and enjoy some fellowship.

“At the core is bring the community together,” said East Mountain Police Chief Stephen Rathbun. “There’s been a lot of things in the past, and where there’s been some distance, now we want to get everybody together and have a good time. We want them to know who we are. We’re here.”

Whether cooling off with a swim or just enjoying a cookout, independence weekend has come to mean more than just fireworks and parades.

“Quality time,” Aaron said.

“It is a Fourth of July already with my family,” Davis said.

On this Fourth of July weekend, many celebrations are going on, but the point of this time for many East Texans is family.

