Another hot weekend before a slight pattern shift

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A Heat Advisory remains in place for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until 8 PM. It will be another hot and humid weekend with today getting the worst of it. Highs are likely to rise to the very upper-90s with plenty of sunshine all day, it will likely feel anywhere between 105-109 by the heat of the day thanks to the humidity. Nothing for rain chances, but that is something we’ll be discussing in a few moments. Temperatures tonight will struggle to cool off, with lows only dropping to the low-80s and upper-70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day, we’ll let you know if another heat-related alert gets issued. Highs will rise again to the upper-90s with heat index values likely reaching above 105. There is a slight chance for some showers tomorrow and that is going to be an off-and-on issue throughout the rest of the forecast. Nothing major is expected but a slightly wetter forecast than what we have seen the last few days. Lows tomorrow will stay very warm.

Slight chances for scattered showers and storms exist throughout the coming week. This is shift in the pattern that is seeing that high-pressure that was over the ArkLaTex leave the region. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week as well but it will still be hot.

