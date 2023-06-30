Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
SPD holds funeral for K9 who died due to heat

K9 Harrie with SPD was laid to rest Friday, June 30, 2023 after dying June 24 from a...
K9 Harrie with SPD was laid to rest Friday, June 30, 2023 after dying June 24 from a heat-related injury.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, June 30, the Shreveport Police Department held a funeral service for a K9 who died in the line of duty.

K9 Harrie, who was almost 9-years-old, died June 24 from a heat-related injury while on the job. Harrie was “one of the strongest dogs on the force,” his handler, Sgt. Jeff Hammer said.

“Harrie was an extremely strong and strong-minded dog. He was almost 9-years-old. Definitely sometimes hard to handle, but more than anything, loved to work, loved to train. There was a bunch of people that took part in his training. He just loved what he did,” said Sgt. Hammer.

Harrie was buried Friday morning at the Shreveport Police K9 Cemetery on Greenwood Road. Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Chief Wayne Smith were both in attendance and spoke at the funeral.

