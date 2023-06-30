Getting Answers
Man dies in fatal shooting in Martin Luther King neighborhood

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

On June 30, at 4:33 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Legardy Street, near Kelsey Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an adult man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in the back of his head. A firearm was found on the scene.

The shooting is currently being investigated as a homicide.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

If you have any information to help solve this case, please call SPD at 318-673-7300 and push 3.

