Man dies in fatal shooting in Martin Luther King neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

On June 30, at 4:33 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Legardy Street, near Kelsey Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK. (KSLA)

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an adult man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in the back of his head. A firearm was found on the scene.

The shooting is currently being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information to help solve this case, please call SPD at 318-673-7300 and push 3.

