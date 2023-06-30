Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LIVE AT NOON: Caddo Sheriff’s Office to announce ‘major changes’

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing “major changes.”

On Thursday, June 29, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release announcing the office will be making some major changes. At this time, it’s unclear what those changes may be.

Sheriff Steve Prator will hold a news conference to announce the changes at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

We’ll stream the news conference live in this story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
Head-on crash kills 1 in DeSoto Parish
Head-on collision kills 1, seriously hurts 2
"I want to make it clear that I’m not going to move. I’m not going to be bullied or cowered...
Woman fed up with bullets ravaging her property in Campti
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found

Latest News

Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall
1 dead in fatal shooting in MLK.
SPD investigating fatal shooting in Martin Luther King neighborhood
2023 Highland Jazz and Blues Festival announcement held at Bears