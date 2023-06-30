LifeShare holds annual ‘United We Give’ blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People across the ArkLaTex donated blood for a good cause Friday (June 30).

LifeShare Blood Center kicked off its annual ‘United We Give’ blood drive, which encourages donors to be mindful of community blood supply needs. It aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products this summer.

Everyone who participates in the drive will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give’ T-shirt and a $10 gift card from Raising Cane’s or a $10 gift card from Mad House 101 (El Dorado, Ark. location only).

LifeShare says these donations save thousands of lives every year. The center tells KSLA they expect this year to be a record-breaking weekend of ‘United We Give’ blood donations.

“We’re really looking to set a record this year. We had a great turnout last year. Here in Shreveport, donors have been coming out. Learn a lot about the process, and help save some lives while your here,” Jeremy Martin said.

All LifeShare donor centers have extended operation hours for the event:

Friday, June 30 (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Sunday, July 2 (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Monday, July 3 (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

