Help a Bossier City animal shelter give a pet its fur-ever home

Adoption fees waived
Adoption fees waived(Bossier City Animal Shelter)
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - For the fifth National Adoption Weekend, Bossier City Animal Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer waived adoption fees June 30 - July 2.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025.

Bossier City Animal Control is open for adoptions on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. It’ll be open Sunday at 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. It’s located at 3217 Old Shed Rd. in Bossier City.

To view all adoptable pets, go here. Buddies of Bossier City Animal Control

Cat buddies of the Week 😻 6/28/23 For adoption or rescue! 🔺Waived adoption fees from today to Sunday on all shelter...

Posted by Buddies of Bossier City Animal Control - Bossier City, Louisiana on Thursday, June 29, 2023

All adoptable pets are current on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. They will be scheduled to be altered and receive a rabies vaccine.

‼️‼️ ADOPTION FEES WAIVED ‼️‼️ ... starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 29th THRU Sunday, July 2nd, 2023! Shelter hours are 10-3:30 and this Sunday ONLY 1-3pm!!

Posted by Buddies of Bossier City Animal Control - Bossier City, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

