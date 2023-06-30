Heat and humidity lasting into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The heat wave continues for today and into the weekend! Heat advisories and warnings can be expected throughout this time as well. However, we can also expect to get a quick break from these steamy conditions as soon as early next week.

For today, another hot day is upon us, which brings about an Excessive Heat Warning that is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex region until 8pm. A Heat Advisory is also active for our regions until 7am tomorrow morning. Temperatures look to drop off into the low 80′s well into our Friday night.

For tomorrow and Sunday, heat returns as we may see some possible heat warnings and advisories come back, but some cloud cover returns to the region from the west to cool us off just a little bit. Please stay cool, stay hydrated, and limit your time outdoors as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances make a return into the area by Monday and become a daily pattern once again for the ArkLaTex with chances ranging from 30-40% throughout the week. We get a relief from high temperatures, though, as highs dip into the low 90′s by the end of next week and possibly the high 80′s due to this possible convection ahead. Overnight lows look to fall as well into the low 70′s, making it a bit more comfortable than what we have seen recently.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay hydrated, ArkLaTex!

- C.J. Cartledge

