Furry Friends Friday: Meet siblings Victor and Viv

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two playful gray tabby twins are looking for their fur-ever homes.

On June 30, Caddo Parish Animal Services’s Kim Freeman brings adorable gray tabby sibling kittens, Victor and Viv to visit KSLA. The two kittens are only two months old. They are very playful and sweet. Both are available and need a forever home.

Victor:

Victor and Viv. (CPAS)

Viv:

CPAS is celebrating Best Friends National Adoption Week by offering waived adoption fees today and tomorrow. Every animal will be spade, neutered, and vaccinated before they go home with the adopter.

If you would like to meet the twins or other adoptable furry friends, visit 1500 Monty Steet, Shreveport. Don’t forget to bring your dog along for a meet and greet if you are wanting to get a dog.

Freeman also wants to remind people to make sure to keep an eye out for your pets in this heat.

" It’s very hot outside. Make sure your animals have plenty of water. Bring them in if you can. If they are outside, like I said, they need plenty of water and shade. Keep an eye on them, make sure they are ok,” said Freeman.

