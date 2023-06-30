Brunch-N-Laugh offers good food, comedy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2 at MS-KICK
Chef Chris Holden tells KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego he’s making all the menu items from scratch
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Laughter is food for the soul.
This weekend, if you’re looking for a fun time, Brunch-N-Laugh is happening at the Milam Street Kitchen Incubator & Community Kitchen (MS-KICK).
Professional chef Chris Holden joined KSLA on Thursday, June 29 to preview the event.
