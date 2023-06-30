Getting Answers
BCFD offers fireworks safety tips because they can get out of hand very quickly

(WNEM)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Fourth of July weekend is nearly here, and many families will likely be setting off fireworks or going to party where other will be using fireworks.

Every year, thousands of people (both children and adults) are hurt, many of those badly enough to require medical treatment.

Bossier City Chief of Fire Prevention J.P. Phillips joined KSLA on Thursday, June 29 to talk about how to stay safe around fireworks this holiday weekend.

The chief discussed which type of fireworks most commonly causes problems or fires, what supplies to have nearby in case there is a fire, the best way to store leftover fireworks and how to properly dispose of trash from fireworks after the party.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

