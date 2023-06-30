Basic Necessities diaper bank in desperate need of donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Basic Necessities is a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport. It started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after two women saw a huge need in the ArkLaTex.

Now a lack of donations threatens to close its doors if help isn’t received soon.

The diaper bank has been helping people who get WIC and SNAP benefits, Medicaid or Medicare, are on unemployment or simply have an emergency. The nonprofit is in desperate need of donations, specifically baby diapers of all sizes, pullups and wipes.

Lately, the need for children’s diapers has been so great that the shelves are now bare and the nonprofit has had to turn people away.

Basic Necessities, a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport, is in desperate need of donations, the director says. (KSLA)

“Sometimes it seems that things are improving, but lately it seems like it’s not,” said Pamela Rowell, director of Basic Necessities. “Prices keep going up and up, and people are having a harder and harder time. And I’d like to help ease that burden.

“It’s very stressful because you get people putting orders in and we can’t give them anything,” she continued. “We may have to close down. We are dead in the water.”

To donate supplies to the diaper bank, visit the nonprofit’s website and fill out a form; or, you can donate at the office, located at Highland Center Ministries in Shreveport.

