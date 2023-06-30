Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Basic Necessities diaper bank in desperate need of donations

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Basic Necessities is a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport. It started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after two women saw a huge need in the ArkLaTex.

Now a lack of donations threatens to close its doors if help isn’t received soon.

The diaper bank has been helping people who get WIC and SNAP benefits, Medicaid or Medicare, are on unemployment or simply have an emergency. The nonprofit is in desperate need of donations, specifically baby diapers of all sizes, pullups and wipes.

Lately, the need for children’s diapers has been so great that the shelves are now bare and the nonprofit has had to turn people away.

Basic Necessities, a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport, is in desperate need of donations,...
Basic Necessities, a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport, is in desperate need of donations, the director says.(KSLA)

“Sometimes it seems that things are improving, but lately it seems like it’s not,” said Pamela Rowell, director of Basic Necessities. “Prices keep going up and up, and people are having a harder and harder time. And I’d like to help ease that burden.

“It’s very stressful because you get people putting orders in and we can’t give them anything,” she continued. “We may have to close down. We are dead in the water.”

To donate supplies to the diaper bank, visit the nonprofit’s website and fill out a form; or, you can donate at the office, located at Highland Center Ministries in Shreveport.

Basic Necessities, a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport, is in desperate need of donations,...
Basic Necessities, a nonprofit diaper bank in Shreveport, is in desperate need of donations, its director says.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Shooting reported in Allendale on Hamilton Street.
SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured

Latest News

BCFD offers fireworks safety tips because they can get out of hand very quickly
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens
3-day Sickle Cell Softball tournament kicks off July 7
3-day Sickle Cell Softball tournament kicks off July 7
Shelves nearly bare at Basic Necessities diaper bank
Shelves nearly bare at Basic Necessities diaper bank