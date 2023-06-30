Another day of oppressive heat & humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our current heat wave will continue into the start of the weekend, but look for temperatures to ease back a little bit as we head into next week. Rain should stay away for a few more days with showers and storms not returning until the start of next week.

Another mostly sunny, hot and humid day is ahead for today. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect once again. Temperatures near 100 for afternoon highs combined with the humidity will make it feel like 110 in most areas. Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Temperatures will still be near 100 to start the weekend on Saturday, but look for highs to settle back a few degrees into the mid 90s on Sunday. A few clouds will return over the weekend, but the forecast looks like it will stay dry.

Rain chances are back starting on Monday and are expected to be a daily occurrence all week. Showers and storms are most likely during the heat of the afternoon and will tend to die out as temperatures cool through the evening. Daily rain chances will average 30-40%. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s Monday, but look for highs in the low 90s the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will run primarily in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

