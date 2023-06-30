Getting Answers
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

