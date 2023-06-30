19th Annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival reveals poster, music line-up
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At Bear’s Bar and Grill, the poster reveal and music line-up was announced for the long-running Shreveport music festival.
On Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival will be returning for its 19th year with a strong lineup of amazing talent. The event is a highlight of the year for many in the Shreveport-Bossier City community.
Attendees will enjoy live music, both Shreveport-Bossier local and national jazz and blues artists, great food, and local artwork in the historic Columbia Park, 700 Columbia Street, Shreveport.
During the 2022 festival, a live art competition was held to determine the design of this year’s poster. The winner of that competition was artist Alex Richardson.
Richardson’s reveal on Facebook:
Announced music line-up:
- J and the Causeways
- Zach Edwards and the Medicine
- Co-Op Mode
- Twang Darkly
- Buddy Flett
- Full on Pocket
- De’Lontrell Thomas
- Curtis Mills Feat. Groove Minded
- Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble
- Special performances by local school groups, including Creswell Elementary Blazin’ Beatz Bucket Drum Team who will play between sets.
For more information about the festival, follow the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1aEvirTwh.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.