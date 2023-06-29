Woman fed up with bullets ravaging her property in Campti

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches woman wants the violence to stop.

Claudine Caldwell said she watched gunfire ravage her property in Campti over the weekend. No one was hurt, but she said her daughter’s car was sprayed with bullet holes.

“I heard several gunshots, multiple. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. So I rolled out of my bed onto the floor because I didn’t know if they were shooting at my house or what was going on here.”

Caldwell said the shooting happened on Vaughn Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

She’s grateful her daughter wasn’t in her car during the shooting.

“I could’ve been making a funeral arrangement at this time or we could’ve got shot at the house.”

Caldwell said she made a police report, but she’s tired of the constant violence.

“It’s truly bad, it’s a war zone here. We really need the Feds or somebody to come down here. I want to make it clear that I’m not going to move. I’m not going to be bullied or cowered away from my property.”

Caldwell is calling for more help for herself and Campti residents.

“Innocent people are suffering, they’re suffering in this town. They’re afraid to talk. I don’t know if they’re going to retaliate against me, but at least I’m trying to step out and make something happen,” she said.

“The sheriff we have here is doing a great job; they can’t do all of this by themselves. We really need the Feds or somebody to come down here.”

