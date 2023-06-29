SPD searching for woman accused of shooting man in lower body

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An argument led to a man getting shot multiple times, and now the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for the woman they believe to be the shooter.

Shreveport police were called to the 200 block of Egan Street Tuesday morning (June 27) after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body, officials say.

The Shreveport Fire Department then transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Upon investigation, detectives learned 30-year-old Keatre Daniels was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim before retrieving a firearm and shooting him numerous times.

According to SPD, they have obtained arrest warrants for Daniels for the following offenses:

Second-degree aggravated battery

Illegal use of a weapon

Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

SPD is asking the public for assistance to find Daniels. If you have information on her location, please contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to give information and remain anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.