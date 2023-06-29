Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD searching for woman accused of shooting man in lower body

Keatre Daniels (12-10-92)
Keatre Daniels (12-10-92)(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An argument led to a man getting shot multiple times, and now the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for the woman they believe to be the shooter.

Shreveport police were called to the 200 block of Egan Street Tuesday morning (June 27) after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body, officials say.

The Shreveport Fire Department then transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Upon investigation, detectives learned 30-year-old Keatre Daniels was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim before retrieving a firearm and shooting him numerous times.

According to SPD, they have obtained arrest warrants for Daniels for the following offenses:

  • Second-degree aggravated battery
  • Illegal use of a weapon
  • Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

SPD is asking the public for assistance to find Daniels. If you have information on her location, please contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to give information and remain anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Shooting reported in Allendale on Hamilton Street.
SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found

Latest News

Warnings are sent out during the holiday season, telling people not to drink and drive.
Law enforcement encourages people to drink responsibly as holiday approaches
Centenary College
Shreveport college responds to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision
Barbara Smith-Iverson
Caddo school board member’s seat now open, judge rules
K9 Harrie died June 24, 2023.
SPD mourns K9 who died in line of duty due to heat; funeral announced