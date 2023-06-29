Street dedicated in honor of Charlie Caldwell Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends gathered on Peabody Street on Thursday, June 29 to show their respect for Charlie Caldwell Jr.

The late city marshal died on June 16, 2022 after falling overboard near Destin, Fla. and failing to resurface.

Caldwell had more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, five of those being with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He served as city marshal since 2008.

Peabody Street is home to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Training Center, a place Caldwell helped establish.

