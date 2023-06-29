Smith County authorities save stranded residents at Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It may seem like a quiet scene now but earlier Thursday morning law enforcement was present at Lake Tyler trying to rescue a group of boaters in Lake Tyler.

At about 1:15 a.m. this morning, authorities responded to a call of four boaters stranded on an island. The boat carried four people who had been stuck on the island for around five hours.

The Whitehouse Fire Department utilized their own rescue boats to bring the group back to shore. The stranded boaters were eventually returned to Hillcreek Boat Ramp and law enforcement returned to the marina by about 2:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

