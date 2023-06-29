Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Smith County authorities save stranded residents at Lake Tyler

By Andrea Valdez
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It may seem like a quiet scene now but earlier Thursday morning law enforcement was present at Lake Tyler trying to rescue a group of boaters in Lake Tyler.

At about 1:15 a.m. this morning, authorities responded to a call of four boaters stranded on an island. The boat carried four people who had been stuck on the island for around five hours.

The Whitehouse Fire Department utilized their own rescue boats to bring the group back to shore. The stranded boaters were eventually returned to Hillcreek Boat Ramp and law enforcement returned to the marina by about 2:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Panda?
Have you seen Panda?
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
Head-on crash kills 1 in DeSoto Parish
Head-on collision kills 1, seriously hurts 2
Latoya Brown Jeter & Kawan Jeter Jr.
Mother, son killed in Panola Co. house fire

Latest News

Man assisting with flat tire hit by a truck. Crash leaves three dead.
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Authorities rescue 4 stranded civilians at Lake Tyler
Smith County authorities save stranded residents at Lake Tyler
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Christian Service is located on Levy Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Christian Service nonprofit calling for volunteers, resources due to increase in community need