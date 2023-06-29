Sickle Cell Softball Tournament expected to draw hundreds to Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It brings hundreds of people to Shreveport-Bossier City, has an estimated $1.6 million impact on the local economy and is sanctioned by the American Softball Association.

We’re talking about the Sickle Cell Softball Tournament held in Cargill Park, 7700 Lotus Lane in Shreveport.

“Many of our teams are from our region, but they also come from places like Oklahoma; we have teams come from Chicago, from Florida, so it’s far-reaching,” tournament chairman Roy Burrell said. “So, hopefully, we’ll have some of those who come because when they hear sickle cell, they know this is a competitive tournament.”

The 45th edition will be staged July 7-9 by the Northwest Louisiana chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America and the Friends of Alpha.

It has drawn endorsements and words of welcome from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Caddo commissioners and Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

Admission for spectators is $2 per person or $5 per carload.

Following is the schedule:

July 7 starting at 7 p.m.

Home run derby for men

Long ball derby for women

Fireworks

Senior division for men and women age 40 or older

July 8 starting at 8 a.m.

Regular tournament begins

Fun zone activities for children, including bounce houses, water slide and video game bus

Food trucks

July 9 at 8 a.m.

Tournament continues

Car show

Fun zone continues

Food trucks

