Shreveport photographer selected for Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A photographer recently covered by ArkLaTex Artistry has been selected as one of only 35 artists to be showcased in a prestigious exhibition.

On June 29, it was announced that featured ArkLaTex Artisty artist and Shreveport photographer, Debra Roberson’s art, Cotton Field: The Overseer has been selected as one of 35 artworks chosen for the prestigious show the Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition.

Debra Roberson was selected on June 3 to be highlighted in the very first spotlight of the ArkLaTex Artistry. She is an award-winning and critic-approved photographer.

An in-depth look a Debra Roberson's photography, inspiration, and process.

You can read more about Debra Roberson by visiting here >> ArkLaTex Artistry Debra Roberson

Roberson’s artwork that was selected to be in the exhibition:

Debra Roberson's Cotton Field: The Overseer (Debra Roberson)

Roberson’s inspiration for Cotton Field: The Overseer was described during the in-depth look at her work.

An exploration of certain pieces of work by Debra Roberson and the reason why she captured the image.

The Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition is held by The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pinebluff, Arkansas, showcasing and awarding artists from the mid-south, from states such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Prizes will be awarded during this exhibition, including:

Best in Show - $1,000

First Place - $500

Second Place - $200

Merit prizes - Three $100

Purchase Awards of $2,000

Learn more about the exhibition by visiting https://www.asc701.org/rosenzweig.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.