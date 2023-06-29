Shreveport photographer selected for Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A photographer recently covered by ArkLaTex Artistry has been selected as one of only 35 artists to be showcased in a prestigious exhibition.
On June 29, it was announced that featured ArkLaTex Artisty artist and Shreveport photographer, Debra Roberson’s art, Cotton Field: The Overseer has been selected as one of 35 artworks chosen for the prestigious show the Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition.
Debra Roberson was selected on June 3 to be highlighted in the very first spotlight of the ArkLaTex Artistry. She is an award-winning and critic-approved photographer.
You can read more about Debra Roberson by visiting here >> ArkLaTex Artistry Debra Roberson
Roberson’s artwork that was selected to be in the exhibition:
Roberson’s inspiration for Cotton Field: The Overseer was described during the in-depth look at her work.
The Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition is held by The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pinebluff, Arkansas, showcasing and awarding artists from the mid-south, from states such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
Prizes will be awarded during this exhibition, including:
Best in Show - $1,000
First Place - $500
Second Place - $200
Merit prizes - Three $100
Purchase Awards of $2,000
Learn more about the exhibition by visiting https://www.asc701.org/rosenzweig.
