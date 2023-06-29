Getting Answers
Shreveport college responds to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

Centenary College
Centenary College(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport college is reacting after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action Thursday, June 29.

The decision means colleges and universities cannot consider a student’s race when reviewing their application for admission.

LNL Anchor Ryan Piers discusses latest Supreme Court decision with White House Correspondent Jon Decker

Centenary College in Shreveport had this to say about the ruling:

“Centenary College of Louisiana treats all applicants equally in their consideration for admission. We have studied these cases and do not believe that our admissions processes are affected by these decisions.”

