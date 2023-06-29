Pop-Up Shelter makes lasting impact on displaced people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local nonprofit, Loving Little Ones, is hosting its Pop-Up Shelter event to help connect those in need to vital resources.

On July 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Pop-Up Shelter will return to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds and George’s Pond, 3207 Pershing Boulevard, Shreveport.

The event is a Shreveport-Bossier City area-based one-day resource fair that provides an opportunity to unite and make a lasting impact on the lives of displaced individuals and families.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of resources and critical services, including:

Shelter and housing assistance

Health and wellness services

Employment and job training programs

Educational resources

Legal aid and counseling services

Food and clothing distribution

In 2019 the event had astounding success, with over 450 households benefitting from the services provided. This was achieved with the help of tremendously generous local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals, who selflessly dedicated their time and resources to help those in need.

If you want to help, here are ways to contribute:

Learn more about the nonprofit, Loving Little Ones, by visiting its website or the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.