Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Officials: Worker electrocuted while repairing fitness center hot tub

Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.
Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.(MGN)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A man died after he was electrocuted while repairing a hot tub inside an Arizona fitness center Wednesday, according to officials.

The man was discovered by police when they arrived at a Life Time athletic club in Phoenix.

First responders said the man was unresponsive inside a hot tub that was mostly drained of water and featured exposed live electrical wires.

Power company crews were called to the scene to shut off power to the entire building so first responders could enter the hot tub safely.

Medics on the scene said the man was already dead.

KPHO reports the fitness center was closed while the investigation into the man’s death took place.

A statement from Life Time Fitness was released Thursday regarding the man’s death. The statement confirmed that the professional contractor had died performing maintenance work at the fitness center, and that the incident is under investigation.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the statement added.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Shooting reported in Allendale on Hamilton Street.
SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found

Latest News

Best friends, Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores, took a dog they adopted on the ride of her life...
Best friends adopt 19-year-old dog, Annie, take her on yearlong ‘bucket list’ adventure
The 43rd Sickle Cell Softball Tournament returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to...
Sickle Cell Softball Tournament expected to draw hundreds to Shreveport-Bossier City
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
Tenants at Robison Terrace Highrise living with no AC
High rise apartment complex in Texarkana without AC for months now; residents fed up
Centenary College
Shreveport college responds to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision