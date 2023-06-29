Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

National champion Tigers serve fans at Raising Cane’s

Members of the LSU baseball championship team served fans chicken finger meals at a Raising Cane’s location on Thursday, June 29.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU baseball championship team served fans chicken finger meals at a Raising Cane’s location on Thursday, June 29.

Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Tommy White, Tre’ Morgan, Ty Floyd, and head coach Jay Johnson were at “The Mothership” Raising Cane’s on Highland Road near LSU from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to work a celebratory “shift.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Shooting reported in Allendale on Hamilton Street.
SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured