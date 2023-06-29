Law enforcement encourages people to drink responsibly as holiday approaches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With fourth of July weekend approaching, the Shreveport Police Department wants to encourage people to not drink and drive.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and local agency leaders held an event on Thursday (June 29) to highlight the efforts of law enforcement to combat impaired driving.

SPD has seen record numbers of impaired driving arrests, which is why they want to encourage the community to drink responsibly. They also want to inform the public of the enforcement actions officers will be taking against drunk drivers.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.