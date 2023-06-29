Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

A dog was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin. (Source: Glendale Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the call on June 17 after a person reported seeing a dog swimming in the canal with no way to escape.

Body camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available to lure the dog.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” Officer Downey says, opening a bag of homemade treats and handing one to Sorenson.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him out of the water by his collar. Once on land, the dog got to enjoy some more muffins for his trouble.

The dog – who was not hurt – was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Shooting reported in Allendale on Hamilton Street.
SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions; Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95