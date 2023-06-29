High rise apartment complex in Texarkana without AC for months now; residents fed up

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Tempers are running hot for some residents at Robison Terrace Highrise at Rosehill apartments in Texarkana, Texas. Tenants there say they’ve gone for months without air conditioning and the increased temperatures are unbearable.

“Fans at a hundred something degree weather, fans are not going to do it when I got COPD,” said Kitrika Powell, a resident.

“And it’s been unreal. It is 20 degrees cooler outside than it is inside. It’s awful. It’s an awful situation,” said Mary Roberts, another resident.

Inside Isaac Franklin’s apartment, the temperature reads 92°.

“Yes sir, it’s been hot, yes sir. I’m going over to my aunt right now,” said Franklin.

Robinson Terrace Apartments is under the management of Village Communities of Texarkana, Texas and the Housing Authority of the City of Texarkana, Texas.

“We are dealing with a very old, antiquated HVAC system,” said Antonio Williams, CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Texarkana, Texas.

Williams says they‘ve been working on the HVAC problems for months. He says once they get one floor of the 10-story structure fixed, another floor begins having problems.

“We started on some repairs and with the heat and the age of the building, it kind of snowballed into a really bad situation,” Williams said.

Williams says about 40% of the 130 units may be having problems, but the housing authority is providing options to the tenants.

“They have the option whether to go to a hotel, whether to transfer to an existing unit with working AC, or stay there and get a portable unit or fan,” Williams said.

Williams says so far, no heat-related injuries have been reported; he also says they’ve contracted with two companies who specialize in working on the HVAC system at the high rise building.

“So we have taken some important measures to take care of the problem before it is dire,” Williams said.

