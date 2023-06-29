Head-on collision kills 1, seriously hurts 2

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A woman died and another woman and a child were seriously hurt in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon (June 28) in DeSoto Parish.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 509 in Mansfield.

Killed was 84-year-old Oristene Jackson, of Mansfield.

The preliminary investigation shows that she was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado north on LA 175 when it crossed the center line, Louisiana state Trooper LeAnn Hodges said. The Silverado collided with a southbound 2015 Honda Crosstour being driven by 70-year-old Priscilla Powell, of Hemphill, Texas.

Jackson, who was properly restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the DeSoto Parish coroner’s office. Hodges said Powell, who was properly restrained, and a juvenile passenger in the Crosstour who was not properly restrained, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Although impairment is not suspected, Hodges added, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

LA 175 was closed between Sloan Road to about a half mile south of Cottonbelt Road for less than three hours.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths this year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.