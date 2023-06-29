BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — In the wake of a wreck Friday, a 38-year-old man is dead.

His fiancée, who the family says suffered a broken back and a broken ankle in the crash, was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Their dog, which is injured, continues to roam a Bossier City neighborhood.

And there’s a concerted social media-driven effort to find the black and white pit bull known as Panda.

Ashley Rohrer said the canine last was seen about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in Savannah Place.

At someone’s suggestion, she said, she’s gone so far as to put some of her late brother’s clothes on some porches in Savannah Place in an effort to attract Panda.

It was about 3:15 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred at Fire Station 4 in the Shady Grove neighborhood, Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson said. The vehicle knocked down a communications tower and wound up between a couple trees.

It is believed that David Peel was dead before the wreck occurred. “The accident was secondary to a medical emergency,” Johnson confirmed.

Rohrer said they’re awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of her brother’s death.

A memorial service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Aulds Funeral Home.

Meantime, people are looking for Panda, who ran away before Animal Control could pick him up at the scene of the wreck. And there’s the public Facebook group FIND PANDA 💰💰CASH REWARD💰💰 where searchers frequently post updates about their efforts to find the dog.

Have you seen Panda?

