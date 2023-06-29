Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Have you seen Panda?

One of his owners died before a crash Friday; the dog fled the scene
Have you seen Panda?
Have you seen Panda?(Source: FIND PANDA 💰💰CASH REWARD💰💰)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — In the wake of a wreck Friday, a 38-year-old man is dead.

His fiancée, who the family says suffered a broken back and a broken ankle in the crash, was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Their dog, which is injured, continues to roam a Bossier City neighborhood.

And there’s a concerted social media-driven effort to find the black and white pit bull known as Panda.

Ashley Rohrer said the canine last was seen about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in Savannah Place.

At someone’s suggestion, she said, she’s gone so far as to put some of her late brother’s clothes on some porches in Savannah Place in an effort to attract Panda.

It was about 3:15 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred at Fire Station 4 in the Shady Grove neighborhood, Bossier City spokesman Louis Johnson said. The vehicle knocked down a communications tower and wound up between a couple trees.

It is believed that David Peel was dead before the wreck occurred. “The accident was secondary to a medical emergency,” Johnson confirmed.

Rohrer said they’re awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of her brother’s death.

A memorial service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Aulds Funeral Home.

Meantime, people are looking for Panda, who ran away before Animal Control could pick him up at the scene of the wreck. And there’s the public Facebook group FIND PANDA 💰💰CASH REWARD💰💰 where searchers frequently post updates about their efforts to find the dog.

Have you seen Panda?

When accidents happen, our brave lineworkers are often first on the scene. That was the case yesterday when a car hit...

Posted by Southwestern Electric Power Company - SWEPCO on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Latest News

LSU celebrates its win over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals...
WATCH: LSU baseball team honored with national championship celebration
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Law enforcement searching for missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman
Dr. Dan Gibbs and Sereca Robinson-Henderson are coming together to make this year's Fourth of...
God and Country: Churches, performers come together for unified Fourth of July celebration