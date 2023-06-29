Getting Answers
Governor Edwards vetoes parts of state budget

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(Lester Duhe' | WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that he will be vetoing parts of the state’s budget bill, House Bill 1.

Governor Edwards has said several times he thought the budget could have been crafted better. Especially given the amount of surplus dollars the state has in the bank.

He also says he has done away with the 100 million dollars cut to the Department of Health and will fund it with other line-item vetoes.

That will free upward of 125 million to help give the LDH their money and restore the 7.5 million dollars cut to early childhood education.

No word yet if this will trigger another special session.

