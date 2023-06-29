Financial adviser explains importance of having more than one beneficiary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While you only need to have one beneficiary, it’s important to have multiple.

Having a second one can help avoid probate and ensure the estate owner’s wishes will be carried out if something happens to the primary beneficiary.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live Wednesday, June 28 to talk about the reason behind needing multiple beneficiaries, how to reduce the risk of disputes between beneficiaries, how to ensure flexibility and contingency planning, and how to preserve your privacy, among other topics.

